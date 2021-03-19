Spring equinox 2021 Date: Timings, when is Vernal Equinox, FAQs

The Spring Equinox or the Vernal Equinox will take place on March 20 this year. The first equinox of the year marks the first day of spring season. The length of day and night is approximately equal on this day; hence the name equinox translates to equal night in Latin.

Equinox occurs twice in a year-in March to mark the starting of the spring season and in September to mark the beginning of the fall season. This celestial event takes place when the Sun passes the equator moving from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

The Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere is the Autumnal Equinox in the Southern Hemisphere. The North Pole begins to lean towards the Sun and the Earth's axis tilts perpendicularly toward the Sun's rays.

Spring Equinox 2021 FAQs

Is Spring Equinox the first day of spring?

The first equinox of the year, Spring Equinox marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and vice-versa.

When is Vernal Equinox?

Vernal Equinox will take place across Asia, the US, Central America, Canada, Europe and northern Africa in the Northern Hemisphere on March 20. In the Southern Hemisphere, the Fall Equinox will take place in Australia, New Zealand, South American and southern Africa on March 20.

Spring Equinox date in astrology

Astronomically speaking, the Spring Equinox marks the beginning of spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere, which could be March 19, 20 or 21 every year.

Spring Equinox date and time in India

In India, the Vernal Equinox will begin on March 20 at 03:07 pm IST, according to Drikpanchang.com.

Spring Equinox 2021 timings in India

Spring (Vernal) Equinox sunrise-06: 25 am

Spring (Vernal) Equinox sunset-06:32 pm

Spring (Vernal) Equinox time-03: 07 pm

Spring (Vernal) Equinox day duration-12 hours 07 minutes 15 seconds

Different names of Spring Equinox 2021 in Hindu astrology

In Hindu astrology, the Vernal Equinox is known as Vasant Vishuva and/or Vasant Sampat.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates Winter Solstice 2020 and the Great Conjunction; Here's what you need to know