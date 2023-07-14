'14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters': PM Modi ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish good luck to Indian Space Research Organisation, and said that July 14th, 2023, will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 pm on Friday.

"14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," he tweeted.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to France. On Friday, he will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

PM Modi, in his tweet further said, "Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. Through the mission, scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander.

Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body, PM Modi said. "Now, it is seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice. Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited," he added.

The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more, the PM highlighted.

He also gave best wishes to ISRO and urged people to know more about the mission and the strides that the country has made in space, science and innovation.

A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said its successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.

Talking to PTI, he said this will also help India boost its share in the global space business. Currently India's share in the $600 billion industry is an abysmal 2 per cent.

