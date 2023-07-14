Chandrayaan-3 to launch today! Timing, landing date and more details of India's moon mission

The third edition of India's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is all set to take off on July 14 at 2:35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Scientific community and Indians across the globe are waiting with bated breath, hoping for the successful edition of India's moon mission.

The countdown for the historic mission began on Thursday. In a tweet on Thursday, ISRO wrote, "The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow at 14:35:17 Hrs. IST has commenced."

All about Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon:

1. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch. Learning from its past instance, ISRO has implemented several improvements in Chandrayaan-3 in order to ensure success this time. Reportedly, it will land on the Moon on August 23.

2. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to till 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch successful: ISRO shoots off India’s third Moon mission; Watch LVM3-M4 rocket, Chandrayaan launch video, images, PM Modi's message

Watch: Meet Ritu Karidhal, the 'Rocket Woman of India' as Chandrayaan-3 starts its journey towards Moon

3. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

4. Ahead of India's ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said its successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.

5. Talking to PTI, he said this will also help India boost its share in the global space business. Currently India's share in the $600 billion industry is an abysmal 2 per cent.

Watch: India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 launch today: From launch to landing, here's all you need to know about India's Moon mission

Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch date: India’s third moon mission’s budget vs Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra’s budgets

6. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.

7. While Chandrayaan-2 comprised of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, and an orbiter, Chandrayaan-3 will launch with just a lander and a rover. Chandrayaan-3 will reportedly use the Orbiter already hovering above the Moon launched with Chandrayaan-2 for its communications and terrain mapping requirements.

8. The Chandrayaan-3 lander mission is equipped with “lander hazard detection and avoidance cameras” for coordination with the orbiter and the mission control during the landing process on the surface of the Moon.

9. ISRO chief shared that the area of landing has been expanded from 500m x 500m to four km by 2.5 km. "It can land anywhere, so it doesn't limit you to target a specific point. It will target a specific point only in nominal conditions. So, if the performance is poor, it can land anywhere within that area," he said.

10. He said the Chandrayaan-3 also has more fuel so it has more capability to travel or handle dispersion or move to an alternate landing site. The ISRO chief said the Vikram lander now has additional solar panels on other surfaces to ensure that it generates power no matter how it lands.

(With inputs from PTI)

