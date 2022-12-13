1983 World Cup winner Sandeep Patil suffers chest pain; to undergo angiography 

Sandeep Patil was taken to the hospital on Monday night after experiencing chest pain. He had various tests at an Andheri hospital before having a CT angio at Jaslok Hospital. Patil was an important member of the Indian team in the 1980s and was a part of the team that won the World Cup in 1983.

The vivacious 66-year-old former India batter will have an angiography on Thursday. Patil appears to be out of the "danger area" now because he acted quickly and sought medical attention.

“I felt discomfort in the chest and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital (in Andheri) by my friend Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar at night, where I underwent all the tests. My ECG was normal. I underwent a few more tests under Dr Ajit Desai at the Guru Nanak Hospital (In Bandra East). On his advice, I underwent CT angio at the Jaslok Hospital under Dr Shrinivas Desai. Some calcium deposits were found in the main line. On Thursday, Dr AB Mehta and Dr Ajit Desai will perform angiography. During that process, they will decide the further course of action,” Patil told Times of India.

“Our 1983 (World Cup-winning) team has lost Yash (Yashpal Sharma, passed away in July 2021 due to cardiac arrest) and then Kapil had a heart problem, now it's me. But not to worry. It’s a 66-year-old machine, needed servicing!” he added.

Kapil Dev, the captain who led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup, also had a heart attack in 2020. Most recently, Sourav Ganguly also battled heart issues and underwent angio.

Patil believed that rather than ignoring their health problems, people should be aware of them.

“I want to spread awareness about health issues. One should accept the facts and surrender. If you feel something is wrong with you, don’t waste time, contact the doctor instead of saying that I am a Tarzan and nothing will happen to me. It can happen with anybody, however fit you are,” he said.

Patil was defeated in the presidential elections for the Mumbai Cricket Association on October 20.