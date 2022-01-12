2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched; check features, fuel efficiency

Indian marque Toyota Kirloskar Motor has refreshed the Camry Hybrid in India. The 10th-generation Camry has received mild exterior cosmetic changes and now comes with an improved infotainment system.

The luxury sedan’s only rival in the domestic market is Skoda Superb, priced around Rs 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as the Honda Accord Hybrid is no longer on sale.

The updated sedan is priced at Rs. 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom), up by Rs 50,000 compared to the pre-facelift model. The bookings for the vehicle can be made either online or at the company’s dealerships.

The 2022 Camry Hybrid will come with a redesigned front bumper, grille and new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The car also gets revised tail lamp clusters at the rear. In terms of connectivity and infotainment features, the sedan gets a new 9-inch touchscreen system that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 9-speaker JBL audio system.

The new Camry Hybrid will be available in a single fully-loaded trim and will come equipped with features like three-zone climate control, a sunroof, power-reclining seats and powered sunshades for the rear passengers, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, reverse camera and head-up display.

In terms of safety, Camry gets 9 airbags, which the company claims are the highest among the cars in the same segment. The updated sedan also features Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TCS) with Off Switch, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA).

The facelifted model is based on Toyota’s TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform same as its predecessor and remains mechanically unchanged. The Camry’s powertrain features a 2.5-litre petrol engine which is paired to a permanent magnet synchronous motor and churns out a combined system output of 218hp. The Camry, due to its hybrid system, has a claimed fuel economy of 23.27 kilometres per litre. The transmission is a CVT automatic gearbox.