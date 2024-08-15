'2024 has been a disaster': Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shares 2018 video with son, says 'need to get back to...'

On Independence Day, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took a moment to reflect on a tough 2024, calling it a "disaster" for his health.



Sharing a video from 2018 of him jamming with his son, Kamath expressed a resolve to turn things around, stating he "needs to get back to playing for myself."

Kamath had earlier this year suffered a “mild stroke”. He had shared pictures of himself lying on a hospital bed and during his recovery on social media, accompanied by a candid post.

Kamath in the post had suggested that his father's passing could be one of the reasons behind his health scare, mentioning it would take “three to six months” for a full recovery.

In his posts on X and Instagram, Kamath wrote, “Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out—any of these could be possible reasons. I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded...I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count.”

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 @zerodhaonline also turns 14 today so thank you for all the love 😀



This is from 2018. 2024 year has been a disaster in terms of health, need to get back to playing for myself. 😬 pic.twitter.com/aV7qaHouZ7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 15, 2024

Kamath, known for setting health and fitness challenges at Zerodha, has a history of incentivizing his employees to stay active. In 2022, he offered a month's salary bonus to any employee who met their fitness goals 90% of the days in the year. "A minimum of 350 active calories per day, in any form," Kamath had explained, highlighting the importance of staying active, especially with many working from home. He emphasized that sitting is becoming the new epidemic, and this initiative aimed to encourage daily movement among his team and their families.

Kamath made his first public appearance since the stroke at the Zero1 Fest in April.

Kamath, 44, and his younger brother Nikhil are among India’s youngest billionaires, with Nithin having a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024.