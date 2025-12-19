2026 long-weekend chart: Your ultimate guide to mini-vacations throughout the year

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a traveller’s dream, with multiple long weekends spread throughout the year. A chart circulating widely on social media has caught the attention of early planners, revealing how festival holidays and strategically placed weekends can provide ample opportunities for mini-vacations. For those who prefer predictable travel windows, this early insight is key to booking flights, securing accommodation, and potentially saving on costs.

Several long weekends in 2026 are created by pairing mid-week holidays with Fridays or Mondays, allowing for travel opportunities that range from four to six days. Here's a closer look at the year’s major breaks:

1. January

The year kicks off with a four-day break from January 1–4. With New Year’s Day falling on a Thursday, taking Friday off allows for a long weekend. Later, January 23–26 offers another extended window, with Vasant Panchami on the 23rd aligning with the weekend and Republic Day on Monday.

2. February

February holds a mid-month break for Mahashivratri on February 15. Towards the end of the month, February 28 merges with the Holi week, offering another substantial break for travellers.

3. March

March is packed with opportunities. The month starts with Holi on March 3, creating a four-day sequence when paired with the weekend. Additionally, the Eid al-Fitr holiday from March 20–22 and a lengthy window from March 26–31, stretching from Ram Navami to Mahavir Jayanti, makes March one of the most travel-friendly months of the year.

4. April to August

April offers the Good Friday weekend from April 3–5, followed by Buddha Purnima in May with a break from May 1–3. In June, there's a break around Muharram (June 26–29), and July offers a getaway from July 16–19, starting with Rath Yatra. August delivers one of the year’s richest holiday windows from August 25–30, combining Milad-un-Nabi, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and the weekend.

5. September to December

September features two shorter breaks: September 4–6, around Janmashtami, and September 12–14, which includes Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. October provides two significant windows: Gandhi Jayanti from October 2–4 and Dussehra from October 17–20. November offers a break from November 21–24, ending with Guru Nanak Jayanti. Finally, the year wraps up with the familiar Christmas weekend from December 25–27.

With multiple long weekends spaced throughout the year, 2026 offers a variety of travel possibilities. Whether planning a short weekend getaway or a more extended escape during festival breaks, early planning can lead to cheaper flights, accommodations, and stress-free vacations.

For families, solo travellers, and adventure seekers alike, the long-weekend calendar of 2026 provides a clear path to explore and unwind while making the most of the available time off.