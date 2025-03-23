‘25 LPA feels like nothing’: IT professional regrets moving from Pune to Bengaluru despite 40% pay hike

A software professional who left his 18 LPA (lakhs per annum) job in Pune for a 25 LPA offer in Bengaluru now regrets the move, citing high living costs and poor infrastructure in India's IT capital. His experience, shared in a viral LinkedIn post by a marketing professional named Ishan Arora, has reignited the debate on whether metro cities truly offer a better quality of life than tier-2 cities.

After spending a year in Bengaluru, the professional expressed disappointment over soaring rental costs, hefty security deposits, expensive commutes, and the infamous traffic congestion. "Pune was way better, 25 LPA feels like nothing in Bengaluru," he lamented during a conversation with Ishan.

Despite a 40% salary hike, he struggled to save money due to Bengaluru’s skyrocketing cost of living. "Rents are exorbitantly high, landlords ask for 3-4 months' deposit, and daily expenses are much higher. I miss Pune’s ₹15 vada pav," he added.

His experience resonates with many professionals who are torn between metro cities' career opportunities and tier-2 cities' affordable lifestyles. Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad have emerged as strong alternatives to cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, offering a balance between work-life convenience and cost savings.

The post has sparked an online discussion about whether a higher salary justifies relocating to an expensive metro city. Bengaluru, often dubbed India’s Silicon Valley, has seen a dramatic surge in its cost of living over the past decade, making it increasingly challenging even for high-earning professionals to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. The city’s booming tech industry has driven a massive influx of skilled workers, leading to soaring housing rents, inflated daily expenses, and worsening traffic congestion that adds to commuting costs. Many professionals who relocate for better salaries soon realize that their increased earnings barely offset the higher expenses associated with living in Bengaluru.