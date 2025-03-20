‘Regret it, not worth the hike...’: IT worker slams Bengaluru’s ‘dirty’ roads, ‘worst traffic’ after moving from Noida

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, remains a magnet for IT professionals, but not everyone finds it a smooth transition. A corporate worker who recently moved from Noida to Bengaluru shared his regret, calling out the city’s infrastructure, traffic, and cultural divide in a viral Reddit post.

The worker criticized Bengaluru as “dirty, not organised,” with “bad roads” and the “worst traffic.” They also raised concerns about water quality, lack of personal space, and the stark cultural differences between North and South India. “It’s not worth moving for that hike,” they wrote, pointing out the city’s high population density compared to Noida’s more open spaces.

“I really regret moving out of Noida,” they added, urging others to think twice before making a similar decision.

The worker, who identified as a South Indian, had worked in Noida for a year before accepting a Bengaluru-based job with a ₹30,000 monthly salary hike. However, four months into the move, they began questioning the trade-off. Despite acknowledging Noida’s pollution, they argued it remains the “best Tier-1 city to work in.”

The post ignited a fierce debate online.

A user who moved from Bengaluru to Noida called the shift a game-changer both financially and mentally. “The only thing I miss are my friends in Bengaluru. Otherwise, moving to Noida was the best decision. I saved money and stress. People say Noida is unsafe, but I feel much safer there than in Bengaluru.”

Others echoed concerns about cultural bias. One user shared their struggle with acceptance, writing, “Racist remarks made it very tough for me to feel at home. I only speak English, so it wasn’t a language issue. It felt like I could buy a house in Bengaluru, but I could never call it home.”

Another called Bengaluru the “most unplanned city” in India. “Nothing works properly — roads, flyovers, metros — all in a chaotic loop. The only saving grace is the weather.”

Even some locals agreed with the criticisms. A Bengaluru resident admitted, “It’s a smaller city growing too fast, hence unplanned. Sorry you felt discriminated. It’s a few people whose actions spoil the city’s image.”

The debate underscores the challenges of relocating for work. While Bengaluru offers strong career prospects, it may not suit everyone’s lifestyle. The discussion highlights the need to weigh job opportunities against quality of life before making a move.