'Why board us without pilots?' David Warner slams Air India over Bengaluru delay; airline responds

Australian cricketer David Warner expressed his frustration with Air India after he boarded the aircraft only to discover that no pilots were available, resulting in hours of waiting at Bengaluru airport Saturday.

He openly criticised the airline's decision to board passengers without ensuring pilot availability. "We've boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?" Warner took to X to share his experience, questioning the airline's decision-making process.

@airindia we’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 22, 2025

The delay Warner experienced was attributed to weather-related disruptions affecting the operating crew's schedule. Air India replied to Warner's X post stating that challenging weather conditions in Bengaluru led to diversions and delays across multiple airlines. This resulted in the crew being held up on an earlier assignment, causing the delay in departure.

"The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us," Air India's post on X said. This incident underlines the challenges airlines face in maintaining schedules during severe weather conditions.

Bengaluru was brought to a standstill Saturday as rain lashed the city causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, led to incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas. They also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district.

The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights, including two of Air India, being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru.

