scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest; B-school says 'deeply saddened'

Feedback

27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest; B-school says 'deeply saddened'

'A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital,' said the B-school

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest; B-school says 'deeply saddened' 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest; B-school says 'deeply saddened'
SUMMARY
  • Ayush Gupta, a student of IIM-Bangalore, passed away due to cardiac arrest
  • Gupta was graduate of BITS Pilani before going to IIM-Bangalore for MBA
  • The news of his untimely demise was shared by IIM-Bangalore on Twitter

In a tragic incident, Ayush Gupta, a 27-year-old second-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru's Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management, passed away on Sunday following a sudden cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise was shared by IIM-Bangalore on Twitter.

Ayush Gupta was a dedicated student and held the position of senior coordinator in the Student Alumni Committee of PGP. His commitment to the institute and his fellow students was evident through his active involvement in various roles, said the premium B-school.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP,” said IIM-Bangalore in a tweet.

"A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute," IIM-B further said

Condolences poured in over the untimely demise on Twitter. 

In light of the tragic news, IIM Bengaluru cancelled classes on July 24 as a mark of respect and to provide space for mourning and reflection. The institute also shared the news on LinkedIn, where many users shared their memories and experiences of knowing Ayush Gupta, highlighting the impact he had on those around him.\

Also Watch | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch6 launch in India: Check all prices

Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement