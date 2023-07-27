27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest; B-school says 'deeply saddened'

In a tragic incident, Ayush Gupta, a 27-year-old second-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru's Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management, passed away on Sunday following a sudden cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise was shared by IIM-Bangalore on Twitter.

Ayush Gupta was a dedicated student and held the position of senior coordinator in the Student Alumni Committee of PGP. His commitment to the institute and his fellow students was evident through his active involvement in various roles, said the premium B-school.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP,” said IIM-Bangalore in a tweet.

"A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute," IIM-B further said

Condolences poured in over the untimely demise on Twitter.

In light of the tragic news, IIM Bengaluru cancelled classes on July 24 as a mark of respect and to provide space for mourning and reflection. The institute also shared the news on LinkedIn, where many users shared their memories and experiences of knowing Ayush Gupta, highlighting the impact he had on those around him.\

