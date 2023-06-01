300 tourists stuck in Uttarakhand after landslide in Pithoragarh, IMD issues orange alert

The police have also issued an advisory and have asked all the pilgrims to stay in safe places. 'Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear,' they added

At least 300 travellers are stuck in Dharchula and Gunji in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand after a connecting road got washed away following a landslide. The travellers were left stranded after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road, which is 45 km above Dharchula, was washed away 100 metres after a large part of the hill fell on the road. The road is expected to be opened for traffic after two days.

"On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji," a report in ANI said quoting the district administration.

Also WATCH: Push-ups on moving car in Gurugram, bathing on bike and other unusual acts on the road which led to Police action

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand for June 1 and 2.

The local weather department has said that various parts of the state may see heavy rain along with hailstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of up to 80 km per hour.

Also WATCH: Formalisation of economy to surge in FDI: 10 ways India has transformed in less than a decade under PM Modi

The weather department has issued an alert for dust storms and thundershowers Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi districts of the state.

Besides, the police have also issued an advisory and have asked all the pilgrims to stay in safe places.

"Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear," they said.

Earlier, the police had alerted devotees coming for Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra "to plan their journey after taking the weather forecast, keep rain cover, umbrella and woolen/warm clothes with them during the journey".

Also read: Adani Ports responds to Deloitte’s concerns; says independent examination not appropriate at this stage

Also read: Electric 2-wheelers to get more expensive from today; here's why