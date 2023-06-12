4 boys missing at sea near Juhu beach, 1 rescued, rescue ops underway, says BMC

Five boys were washed away in the sea at Juhu in Mumbai on Monday evening, an official statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The information regarding the incident was received by the BMC at around 6:50 pm.

The boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, were all residents of the Juhu area in Mumbai. They had gone to the beach for a swim when they were swept away by the strong currents.

Rescue operations are underway by the Mumbai Police, BMC staff and the Mumbai Fire Brigade. So far, one boy has been rescued and the search is on for the other four.

The BMC has warned people against venturing into the sea during the monsoon season as the currents are very strong.

Officials are conducting search operations with the help of equipment such as jetski, life jackets and others.

"The high tide in the sea causes difficulty in search operations," the statement said. The divers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guards have also been approached for help.

It is important for people to remember some safety tips for swimming in the sea during the monsoon season: