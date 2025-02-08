40 potholes in one trip! Portfolio manager questions who is accountable for poor roads in India

Saket Mehrotra’s journey from home to work was interrupted by a disturbing count — 35 to 40 potholes riddling the roads. The portfolio manager took to social media, raising a critical question that resonated widely: what will it take to create accountability for fixing these deadly craters?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mehrotra wrote, “How do we create accountability for better roads? I understand that now we have amazing world-class highways — but why haven’t we solved for local last-mile roads?”

Why are our city roads so bad?



I mean just a trip from my home to office, I can literally count 35-40, if not more potholes.



How do we create accountability for better roads?



I understand that now we have amazing world class highways - but why haven't we solved for local… — Saket Mehrotra (@mehrotra_saket) February 8, 2025

The question struck a chord with many. One user commented, "Top-level commitment. NH quality is because of Gadkari ji. Local bodies lack it, people are helpless." Another wrote, "Dharna in front of MLAs 😊."

The issue Mehrotra raised reflects a grim reality in India. According to a Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report, potholes caused 4,446 accidents in 2022, leading to 1,856 deaths. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fatalities linked to potholes, with 1,030 deaths and 1,986 accident cases — accounting for over 55% of the national total.

The same report noted that the state witnessed 44.6% of the country's pothole-related accidents, leaving 1,421 people injured, which is 38% of the national count.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently issued a stern warning to road agencies and contractors criticizing the poor maintenance of roads and promising swift action against underperformers.

His remarks followed a personal inspection of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, where he noticed the poor condition of the road. "I have used the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after a long time. I saw the road today; it's very poorly maintained," he said. The minister added that the contractors responsible for substandard work would face severe consequences, including blacklisting and financial penalties.