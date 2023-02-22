4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi; mild tremors felt in adjoining areas

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other regions of north India as an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Wednesday. As per the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake hit 69 km from Jumla in Nepal at around 1:30 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was within 10 km of the ground, 140 kms away from Pithoragarh. The National Center of Siesmology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MNTAXJS0EJ@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ovDBNhb7VO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2023

Both Delhi and Nepal have been repeatedly hit by earthquakes for the past few months. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on January 24. The country was struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in November 2022 and at least 6 people were killed due to a house collapse in the Doti district. Tremors were also felt in parts of Delhi-NCR region at the time.

