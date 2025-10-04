‘7 months without a job...': Returning NRI shares harsh reality of finding work in India

A Reddit thread has sparked widespread discussion on the difficulties faced by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who return home after working abroad, only to encounter an unexpectedly harsh job market in India.

The original poster, an IT professional who worked in Sweden for five years, shared: “I had to return back to India as I lost my job and my visa expired. Since then, I’ve been unable to find work for the last seven months. At least in Sweden, I was getting interviews. In India, I haven’t even received a call in six months. In one interview, when I mentioned my overseas experience, the interviewer said I’d leave again for abroad and never called back.”

The post resonated widely with NRIs, who had similar experiences. One user, recalling their return from Canada, said, “When I came back in 2019, recruiters were chasing me once I uploaded my resume on Naukri. But when I tried switching jobs recently, it took six months of constant interviews, networking, and countless rejections. The market is really bad now, especially if you’re aiming for a package above ₹30 LPA.”

Another added a more optimistic note, “I struggled for a couple of months but eventually got an offer. It wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but it paid better than my last job abroad on a PPP-adjusted basis. My advice: keep updating your resume with keywords from job descriptions. You should get at least 10 calls a day.”

Why NRIs struggle in India’s job market

Experts say that NRIs often face unique hurdles when they return home:

Mismatch of expectations: Many returnees expect their international experience to command higher salaries, but companies often hesitate to match those packages, especially in a slowing job market.

Perception of instability: Recruiters sometimes assume that candidates who worked abroad are likely to leave again at the first overseas opportunity, making them hesitant to invest in such hires.

Networking gaps: Unlike peers who stayed in India and built local networks, NRIs may find themselves cut off from the referral-driven hiring ecosystem.

Market conditions: With hiring freezes in IT and tech, even domestic candidates face challenges. NRIs with niche experience may struggle even more. Advertisement

The Reddit thread highlights both the frustrations and strategies that returnees are adopting — ranging from salary compromises to constant resume updates and leveraging networking platforms. For many NRIs, the dream of “coming back home” turns into a prolonged struggle to re-establish themselves professionally.