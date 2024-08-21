72% Indian companies to hire fresh graduates in H2CY24: TeamLease Edtech report

In a recent study, TeamLease Edtech has found that 72% employers are planning to hire freshers in the second half of 2024.

The study called ‘Career Outlook Report HY2 (July - December 2024)’ was conducted across 603 companies in India which has indicated a positive trend in the job market of the country for fresh talent. The findings reveal that 72% hiring intent represents a 4% increase from the first half of the year, and a 7% rise in comparison to corresponding period of 2023 (H2CY23).

Notably, e-commerce and technology start-ups (61%), engineering and infrastructure (59%), and retail (54%) are the top three industries showing intent to hire freshers. In terms of geography, Bengaluru leads the freshers hiring intent chart with 74%, followed by Mumbai at 60% and Chennai at 54%.

Commenting on the findings, Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech says, “The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce.”

The study further found that in terms of job roles, full stack developer, SEO executive, digital sales associate, and UI/UX designer have emerged as the most in-demand positions. Employers are particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation.

On the industry-academia collaboration front, 70% respondents suggested enhancing curriculum with experiential learning, while 62% advocate for industry-academia partnerships to better align academic training with industry needs. Manufacturing (25%) leads the list of employers planning to hire degree apprentices, followed by engineering and infrastructure (19%), and construction and real estate (11%). Among cities, Bengaluru shows the highest intent to hire apprentices at 25%, followed by Chennai at 21% and Mumbai at 16%.

“The real game-changer is the growing recognition of the need for stronger industry-academia partnerships. The steady demand for degree apprenticeships further underscores this shift towards practical, hands-on learning. It's an exciting time for both freshers and employers as we bridge the gap between education and industry requirements,” Rooj added.