'95k should be enough for one person!': Netizens react after Indian techie claims Rs 60 lakh salary not enough to survive in Canada, says 'I pay Rs 99,000 as rent'

An Indian techie working in Canada has sparked a heated debate online after claiming that their annual salary of Rs 60 lakh is not sufficient to survive in the country.

A video of the Indian techie paying about Rs 99,000 rent for a single room has gone viral. The video, shared by Instagram user Piyush Monga (@salaryscale), has caught a lot of attention online. In the clip, the woman mentions that she has over 10 years of work experience and earns around $100,000 a year (approximately Rs 60 lakhs). When asked if she's satisfied with her salary, she expressed frustration, saying "Not at all." She explained that given the current economy, her income isn’t as much as it seems.

"It is not easy to live in Toronto with that sort of money.It's really bad," she said.

The post is captioned “Asked if she was happy with her salary, she $95,000 is not enough for Toronto? Well, this is a personal take. I guess $95,000 is enough for a single person but, our test lead in the house has a different take on it,” the post caption read.

In the video, the interviewer asked, "For someone in India, Rs 60 lakh a year seems like a lot. How is that not enough?" The woman, who works as a test lead at a bank, explained that prices have risen significantly since she moved to Canada. She pointed out, "A stick of butter used to be $4, and now it's $8. Inflation is very real."

The woman emphasized, "Inflation is very real," and added, "It doesn't affect you the same way in India." She also mentioned that she rents a single room for $1,600, which is around Rs 99,000.

The post has garnered significant attention and sparked a lively discussion on social media. Many people expressed sympathy for the techie, acknowledging the high cost of living in Canada, especially in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver. They shared their own experiences of struggling to make ends meet despite earning a good salary.

However, others have questioned the techie's claim, arguing that a salary of Rs 60 lakh is more than enough to live comfortably in Canada. They pointed out that the cost of living varies significantly across different regions of the country and that it is possible to find affordable housing and other expenses.

Some have also argued that the techie may be exaggerating the cost of living in Canada to gain sympathy or attention. They suggested that the individual may need to reassess their spending habits and make adjustments to their lifestyle to better manage their finances.

One user commented, "Most people come here for five years and say it's hard. Our parents worked for $5 an hour in the '80s and $6.85 in the '90s, and it took them 30 years to settle. It's a journey; don’t expect to be set in five years." Another one added, "Purchasing power matters—Rs 30 lakh in India could be equivalent to $125k in the US."

Many Instagram users disagreed with the techie's view, saying her salary should be enough for a single person. One user commented, "95k should be enough for one person! A lot of people are earning less than that in Toronto."

The interviewer also shared his thoughts, saying he believed the salary was sufficient. In the caption, he wrote, "Is $95,000 not enough for Toronto? Well, that's a personal take. I think it's enough for one person, but our test lead has a different opinion."