'A mic drop moment': Netizens react after Indian-American CEO's witty response to 'Untrained Engineer' comment goes viral

An Indian-American business executive Nikesh Arora has become the talk of social media after responding to a comment calling him an "untrained engineer." The CEO's witty and sarcastic reply has won praise from netizens and highlighted the importance of respectful discourse online.

It all began when a user named Sandeep Lakhina responded to a comment praising Arora's impressive leadership as the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company based in California. The original post celebrated Arora’s performance since becoming CEO and noted that the company's stock had increased five times during his tenure.

Reacting to the post, Lakhina said, “Nikesh has enough experience and expertise and a solid network in the tech ecosystem even if he’s not a trained engineer. Hence success.”

That's when Arora jumped in with a quick response: "Lol, and he actually is a trained engineer from IT-BHU (IIT-Varanasi)."

The CEO's response was widely praised on social media, with many users applauding his wit and intelligence. They pointed out that the comment was not only disrespectful but also inaccurate, as the CEO is a highly qualified and experienced professional.

"A mic drop moment," a user said, while another added, "Nikesh, I hope they won't ask for your degree now."

"This sense of humour could be added as a skill to his resume," one of the users said.

Arora's leadership at Palo Alto Networks has been praised for keeping the company innovative despite strong competition.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and has held senior roles at Google and SoftBank. His diverse expertise contributes to Palo Alto Networks' success.

The internet certainly noticed, and Nikesh Arora's wit became the highlight of the conversation.