'A star is born': Anand Mahindra on Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympics performance

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is enthralled by India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Mahindra shared a screenshot of the star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during the semi-final. "A star is born…," the Mumbai-based tycoon tweeted.

A star is born…. pic.twitter.com/2VwoyDqHbH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2021

The star javelin thrower sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.5 m in the first attempt. Chopra made it to the finals, which will take place on Saturday, after a jaw-dropping throw of 86.65 m. He finished ahead of the 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter from Germany and the 2018 bronze medallist Arshad Naeem from Pakistan.

"It was a bit tough today for me. It is hot, takes some time to get the right timing, the right positions, and the right rhythm. It is what it is right now. I have to analyse it and try to give my best on Saturday (in the final)," Vetter told news agency PTI on his performance.

This was Chopra's seventh-best throw and third best of the season 2021. His earlier best throws included 88.07 m (Indian GP-3 in March 2021), 88.06 m (2018 Asian Games), 87.87 m (January 2020 ACNW meeting in South Africa), 87.80 m (Federation Cup in March 2021), 87.43 m (Doha Diamond League in May 2018) and 86.79 m (Kuortane Games in Finland in June 2021).

