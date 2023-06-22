'A true nationalist': Netizens hail PM Modi as he braves rain for Indian national anthem in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Washington DC for his second leg of the state visit to the US amid heavy rainfall. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.
Despite the rain pouring down upon his arrival, PM Modi demonstrated his resilience as he stood resolute while the US Army Orchestra Band played India's national anthem and Twitter users said Modi is "a true nationalist".
PM Modi, while sharing the pictures of his arrival on Twitter said, “Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessing of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special.”
The video showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist spirit was promptly shared on social media platforms by BJP leaders and netizens, who expressed their admiration for him.
“Jai Hind,” wrote Sambit Patra, BJP’s national Spokesperson while sharing the video of PM Modi standing in Rain.
Another Twitter user wrote, “In a remarkable display of respect and patriotism, PM Modi stood in the rain today to honour the National Anthem upon his arrival in the United States."
After the ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews, PM Modi had a meeting with Jill Biden, the First Lady of the US, and accompanied her on a visit to the National Science Foundation located in Alexandria, Virginia.
The Indian diaspora warmly greeted Prime Minister Modi with enthusiastic chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as he interacted with them.
His arrival at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington DC was met with overwhelming support from his followers, as the streets were filled with his supporters.
Later in the day, PM Modi had a meeting with US President Joe Biden, who hosted a private dinner for him at the White House. The meeting included an exchange of gifts between the two leaders
PM Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress and attend the state dinner in his third leg of the trip.
