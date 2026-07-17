A two-month internship worth ₹67 lakh? Viral IIT job post has the internet asking if the offer is too good to be true

A viral internship listing claiming to offer ₹67 lakh for a two-month role has sparked widespread debate on Reddit and X, with users trying to verify the eye-catching figure and linking the opening to Gurgaon-based quantitative trading firm Quadeye.

The screenshot, which has been widely shared on Reddit's r/Btechtards forum and X, advertises a quant internship in Gurgaon and states that applicants must have a CGPA of 8.5 or above. While the post does not name the company, several users claimed it was for Quadeye, a quantitative trading firm known for hiring from premier IITs.

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The speculation gained momentum after X user @Anmolhelinah wrote, "It's Quadeye's latest revised stipend for IITR and yes it's real, I'm in my third year at IITR."

Similar claims surfaced across Reddit, where users said the reported compensation was in line with what leading quantitative trading firms pay while competing for top engineering talent from IITs.

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The discussion intensified after users pointed to Quadeye's careers page, which currently lists an opening for an Intern – Quant Strategist in Gurgaon. According to the job description, interns analyse market data, develop trading strategies and conduct quantitative research alongside experienced traders and researchers.

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While the careers page does not disclose the internship stipend, it says candidates who receive a full-time offer can expect a minimum compensation of ₹93 lakh per annum, with "no upper cap".

The viral listing has also reignited conversations around the unusually high salaries offered by quantitative trading and high-frequency trading (HFT) firms.

As per Bloomberg, quoted by Moneycontrol, firms including Quadeye, Estee Advisors and IMC Trading significantly raised pay for interns and entry-level hires in 2025 to attract top IIT students. The report said some HFT firms were offering monthly stipends running into several lakhs.

Many Reddit users said the numbers, while striking, were not entirely unexpected given the fierce competition among quant firms for candidates with exceptional mathematical, programming and problem-solving skills.

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"Bro, these guys are literally very different. Their brain is developed differently and their hardwork is insane. They can literally make a company hero from zero. They're worth even more what they're being paid," one Reddit user said.

Older discussions on r/Btechtards have also frequently named firms such as Jane Street, Optiver, Tower Research and Quadeye among the highest-paying recruiters at India's premier engineering institutes.

As the post continued to gain traction, the conversation expanded beyond the viral internship listing to the growing pay gap between conventional software jobs and careers in quantitative finance, with many users calling the salaries a reflection of how aggressively top trading firms compete for a small pool of highly skilled graduates.