Tax-free income, luxury skyline, lonely nights: NRI woman's viral post reveals the cost of Dubai glamour 

Dubai's tax-free salaries and glittering skyline have made it a dream destination for millions of Indians seeking better careers and bigger paychecks. Yet, behind the polished social media posts and tales of financial success lies a reality that many expats rarely speak about. A viral video by a 23-year-old Indian woman living alone in Dubai has sparked a conversation about the emotional cost of chasing opportunities abroad.

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Anushka Sharma, who works and lives independently in Dubai, recently shared an Instagram video explaining that while people admire the city's tax-free income and lifestyle, they often overlook the sacrifices that come with living far from home. Her candid reflections have struck a chord with thousands of users, many of whom said they could relate to the challenges of building a life in a foreign country.

Beyond the paycheck

In the video, Sharma says the biggest challenge isn't managing expenses but coping with loneliness. Festivals are celebrated over video calls, family milestones are missed, and even falling sick becomes difficult when there is no one nearby to help.

She explains that many expatriates leave behind the comfort of home not because they want to, but because they hope to build a better future for themselves and their families. While the financial rewards may be attractive, the emotional trade-offs are rarely visible.

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Reality behind social media

Dubai is often portrayed online through luxury apartments, fine dining, shopping malls and weekend getaways. Sharma believes these snapshots create an incomplete picture of life abroad.

According to her, the glamorous images fail to capture the quiet moments after work, the absence of loved ones during festivals, or the emotional strain of navigating life's ups and downs alone. Her message has prompted many fellow expatriates to share similar experiences of homesickness and isolation despite professional success.

Familiar story for many Indians

The UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian professionals, offering competitive salaries, career growth and a high standard of living. But moving overseas also means rebuilding one's life from scratch.

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Many expatriates face common challenges such as:

Creating a new social circle.

Missing family celebrations and important milestones.

Handling emergencies without the support of loved ones.

Balancing career ambitions with emotional well-being.

These experiences are increasingly becoming part of a broader conversation around the mental and emotional health of professionals living away from home.

Despite highlighting the hardships, Sharma does not regret her decision. Instead, she says the sacrifices are made with a larger purpose — to achieve financial stability and provide a better future for family members back home.