‘Canada had late nights too but...’: Couple compares work culture after moving back to India

A couple who spent nearly a decade in Canada says returning to India came with an unexpected adjustment — a much more demanding work culture. Digital creator Sneha Khilwani and her husband, who moved back to India after years abroad, shared their experience of how corporate life differs between the two countries.

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In a viral video, the couple compared their work routines in Canada and India, saying that while their Canadian jobs also involved late nights at times, they had greater control over their personal time there. After moving back, they said the longer working hours, commute and expectation of constant availability made maintaining work-life balance more challenging.

Watch the viral post here:

From 9-5 jobs in Canada to longer days in India

Sharing their experience, Sneha said their work life in Canada involved regular full-time jobs, with the couple managing work, household responsibilities and childcare together.

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“Let me share a little background of our work-life in Canada. We were both working full time. Before Covid it was work from the office and after that work from home, till the time we left Canada. And, it was the usual 9-5 jobs. Along with our jobs from home we managed cooking, household chores, kids pick up and drop off, everything,” she said.

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When asked if balancing everything was easy, the couple admitted it was not.

“Was it easy?” Sneha asked, to which her husband replied, “Not at all.”

She added, “We were actually working late nights to finish the pending work but for some reason our work-life and our family time was in our control in Canada and we used to manage to get family time together.”

‘Nearly 12 hours including commuting’: Husband explains India work routine

Comparing their current routine in India, Sneha’s husband said his typical workday now stretches much longer.

“I leave home at 8:15 am and come back around 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, so nearly 12 hours including commuting,” he said.

Sneha added that even working from home does not necessarily mean a relaxed schedule.

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She explained that although she is not working full-time yet, her husband’s experience has made her notice the difference in workplace expectations.

“To be fair I am not working full time yet. He is doing a regular 9-5 job and work-life balance is much lower than what I expected,” she said.

‘Always expected to be available’: Couple highlights difference in workplace culture

Talking about the shift in professional environments, the couple said the biggest difference was the expectation of constant connectivity.

“From what I have seen the work culture is totally different. You are always expected to be available, responsive, constantly connected. But this can differ depending upon the industry you are in. But, this is what I have experienced so far,” they said.

The couple clarified that they were aware the transition would be different and said people moving back should prepare themselves for realistic expectations.

They added, “Just set realistic expectations, so that there are fewer surprises later.”

Couple says they do not regret returning to India

Despite the challenges, Sneha and her husband said they do not regret their decision to move back.

They explained that Canada gave them years of memories, friendships and growth, while India offered a sense of family and belonging.

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In another Instagram post, Sneha explained why they decided to retain their Canadian citizenship after relocating.

“We moved back to India with our hearts… but kept our Canadian citizenship! Not because we’re unsure about India. Not because Canada was ‘better.’ And definitely not because this move was impulsive. Sometimes being parents means making emotional decisions with practical thinking too.”

She added, “Canada gave us 10 beautiful years, our kids, memories, friendships, growth, and a life we’ll always be grateful for. India gave us something our hearts deeply wanted…family, belonging, and home.”

The couple said keeping citizenship was a practical choice to keep future options open, especially for their children.