Aaftab Poonawala dated a psychologist through Bumble app after murder, say cops

The woman whom Aaftab Amin Poonawala invited while storing parts of Shraddha Walkar's body in his refrigerator is reportedly a doctor by profession, the Delhi Police have said on Saturday. He met the woman on the mobile dating app 'Bumble' just like Shraddha, the cops added.



The Delhi Police have gotten in touch with the woman who is a psychologist by profession, according to a report by NDTV.



The police contacted the dating app "Bumble" as part of the investigation because Aaftab is alleged to have met several women there.



Meanwhile, Aaftab will likely undergo a narco test on November 28. Aaftab underwent a lengthy polygraph test on Friday. Police, however, claimed that the test could not be finished as he was unwell.



Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II, said, “Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today.”



The polygraph test included several queries about the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The test included questions about the events leading up to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, the cause of their strained bond, the location where he dumped the body parts, and the type of weapon used, among other things.



A Delhi court today remanded Aaftab Poonwala in judicial custody for 13 days. The Delhi Police had sought his arrest in order to question him about the murder. He will be transferred to Tihar Jail in Delhi later today and will remain in jail till December 8.



Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into 35 pieces before dumping it throughout the national capital and surrounding areas. He allegedly kept it in a 300-litre fridge at his home in Mehrauli, south Delhi, for nearly three weeks before dumping it several days after midnight.

