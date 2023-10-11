Aamir Khan announces next film 'Sitare Zameen Par,’ says similar theme to 'Taare Zameen Par’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming film titled 'Sitare Zameen Par'. The actor also shared that this upcoming film will be on a similar theme to 'Taare Zameen Par,’ which was the actor’s directorial debut.

In an interview with Network 18, Aamir Khan said, “I have not spoken about it publicly, and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitare Zameen Par'. You must have remembered my film 'Taare Zameen Par' and the name of this film is 'Sitare Zameen Par' because we are moving ten steps ahead with the same theme. 'Taare Zameen Par' was an emotional film. This film will make you laugh. That film made you cry; this one will entertain you."

"But the theme is the same. That's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme, but this time, the character of the special child Ishaan in that film -my character helps that character in 'Taare Zameen Par'. In 'Sitare Zameen Par', those nine boys, who have their own issues, help me. It's the opposite,” added Khan.

According to the news agency PTI’s report, Khan will also produce this upcoming film. Aamir will also do three films as a producer, which include Laapata Ladies (directed by Kiran Rao), another one with his son Junaid Khan, and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. "looking forward to them,” the actor said.

Released in 2007, 'Taare Zameen Par' was a massive hit that minted some huge numbers at the box office. The film's main cast includes Darsheel Safary, Amir Khan and Tisca Chopra, and the story of the film revolves around Ishaan Awasthi, who suffers from dyslexia, played by Darsheel Safary and the role of his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh played by Amir Khan in helping Ishaan overcome the difficulties he was facing as a dyslexic child. The film earned around Rs 1.35 billion worldwide.

However, Aamir Khan’s last release, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, directed by Advait Chandan, a remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, did not work at the box office. After this, Khan announced that he would be taking a break from acting to focus on his family.

