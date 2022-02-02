Absurdle, Sweardle, BTS: The many spin-offs of Wordle

Wordle has become an Internet phenomenon. This word puzzle, under which you try to guess a five-letter word within six tries, amassed a whopping 45 million users in January. And then, it was sold to the New York Times. Now, the game has spawned many new iterations-- including a math edition, and an urban dictionary version with only expletive words.

Here are all the different versions of Wordle you can play.



Absurdle

Absurdle is Wordle's "adversarial version". A recent spin-off created by pseudonymous coder 'qntm', it is seemingly similar to the original game but here the winning word changes as you guess and doesn't give the easy secret word hints that players work their way towards. The game is said to be more challenging because each time you guess, Absurdle prunes its internal list, attempting to intentionally prolong the game as much as possible.



Primel



Primel is Wordle's maths edition. Created by Full Stack Developer Hannah Park, Primel allows the user to only use prime numbers. Players have to guess five-figure prime numbers, zeroing in on the correct answer using the colour-coded clues. Players get six tries to guess a five-digit prime number and only one puzzle a day.



Sweardle



Sweardle is the urban dictionary version of Wordle. Like its name suggests, players have to guess swear words instead. Results are delivered with remarks like “Correct. I’m sure your mother will be very proud”. The game uses expletives from around the world. The only difference with Wordle is that Sweardle uses four-letter words instead of five. Players can’t guess any ‘normal’ words that aren’t expletive, making the game quite difficult.



BTS Wordle

The BTS ARMY-- South Korean boy band's fandom came up with a BTS-themed Wordle game. A Twitter account called ‘BTS Charts’ with about 2.2 million followers founded the game. All the words you guess have something or the other to do with BTS. The word consists of five letters that you have to guess and you have 6 shots at getting it right. With BTS Wordle, after you have got all the letters correct, the tiles change colour to purple, which is BTS' signature colour.