'AC and polite drivers...': Viral post slams Bengaluru's autos and cabs after 'eye-opening' experience in Hyderabad

Bangalore's auto-rickshaw and cab scene is a study in contrast — where decades-old habits clash with app-driven convenience. With nearly 1.94 lakh autos as of 2019, the city leans heavily on these three-wheelers for short hops, yet struggles with persistent issues like meter refusal and overcharging.

Already in 2024, over 3,000 complaints of excess fare have been recorded. Campaigns like “Meter Jam” reflect commuter fatigue, urging a boycott of autos to demand accountability. Meanwhile, ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber offer structured pricing and ease but bring their own set of troubles — surge pricing, service inconsistency, and regulatory friction.

Related Articles

A Reddit user recently stirred a spirited debate by sharing a revealing comparison between commuting in Bangalore and Hyderabad — particularly in the tech corridors of Cyberabad.

“Just got back from a couple of weeks in Hyderabad (specifically Cyberabad), and I'm honestly still processing the stark difference in my ride-hailing experiences,” the post began. “I took over 15+ Uber Go rides and 10+ auto rides... and I was genuinely blown away by a few things that I feel are consistently lacking here in Bengaluru.”

One major contrast? Air-conditioning. “AC ON by default in Uber Go! Seriously, in every single Uber Go ride I took in Cyberabad, the AC was already switched ON when I got in... the cab drivers were generally more polite and professional,” the user noted, calling it a far cry from Bengaluru, where riders often must “negotiate” for basic comforts.

Short-distance auto rides were another pleasant surprise. “In Hyderabad, I could easily book autos for short distances (₹40-₹50) through Uber. It was quick, convenient, and the drivers accepted without any fuss,” the user said, contrasting it with the frequent refusals and inflated rates common in Bangalore.

Clarifying that the post wasn’t about city-bashing, they wrote, “I've had good experiences too. But the consistency and the level of service I experienced in Cyberabad were so noticeably different that I felt compelled to share.”

The post quickly went viral, prompting others to echo similar sentiments.

One user recalled a ₹10 ride in a sharing auto in Hyderabad, amazed at the affordability: “When I handed him a 50 rupee note, he gave back 40... I learnt later that I got into a sharing auto, and I was just lucky to be the only passenger.”

Another highlighted systemic issues in Bangalore: “1). Bengaluru has a strong auto lobby. They oppose any pro-public benefits... 2). Bengaluru has bad walkability... 3). Share autos is a great feature... 4). Bike taxis were awesome in Hyderabad too... Why the fuck is it that only Bengaluru has to stop them!?”

A third chimed in with their daily struggle: “Getting an auto for 40-50 rs is almost impossible in Bangalore... I have to sometimes pay 20-30 extra on Rapido and NY to get a booking for 100.”