Accused in Salman Khan firing case dies in hospital after attempting suicide in police custody

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Police reported on Wednesday that one of the accused individuals in the Salman Khan firing case who had allegedly attempted suicide while in police custody has now been declared dead.

The accused hung himself inside the lock-up's lavatory with a bedsheet. He was transported to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was pronounced dead during treatment.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Anuj Thapan, was charged and arrested for providing weapons to the two attackers who fired gun shots outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. As per the reports, Thapan tried to commit suicide while under police supervision. Following the incident, he was swiftly taken to Mumbai's GT Hospital, where the doctors have described his condition as critical.

Confirming the development, Mumbai Police stated, "One of the accused in DCB CID CR No 39/2024, namely Anuj Thapan, has reportedly attempted suicide. He has been admitted to Hospital."

Thapan, along with another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander (37), was arrested by Mumbai Police on April 25 in Punjab. The arrests followed the firing incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai on April 14.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported during the shooting incident, which involved two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle firing four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments.

The attack took place around 4:51 am, with Salman Khan present at his residence at the time of the incident. Prompt police action led to the detention of the two shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, from Gujarat's Bhuj.

The subsequent arrests of Thapan and Chander were also caught with the help of information provided by the detained shooters regarding their alleged involvement in the crime.

Taking a strict action against them, the Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all individuals involved in the incident.