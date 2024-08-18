Actor Mohanlal hospitalised in Kochi after breathing issues and fever, advised rest

Actor Mohanlal has been hospitalized at Kochi's Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences due to fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain.

The veteran Malayalam film star has been advised by the hospital to avoid public interactions and follow a prescribed course of medications for the next five days.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared the hospital's official statement, confirming Mohanlal's condition.



“This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places,” read the medical statement issued by the hospital, dated August 16, and signed by Dr Gireesh Kumar KP, Professor of Medicine at Amrita.

Mohanlal's highly anticipated directorial debut, "Barroz," is now set to release on October 3. The 3D fantasy drama, which has faced several delays since its announcement in 2019, was previously scheduled to be released on March 28. Mohanlal, who also stars in the film, recently announced the new release date, stating, "'Barroz' is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024. Mark your calendars for a magical adventure."

Earlier this month, Mohanlal visited landslide-affected areas in Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, announcing a ₹3 crore contribution through his ViswaSanthi Foundation for rehabilitation efforts.

The foundation, established by Mohanlal in 2015 in honor of his parents, Viswanathan and Santhakumari, has pledged further support as needed.