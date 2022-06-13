Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son, Siddhant Kapoor, arrested for drug possession

The Bengaluru Police have detained Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother and actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor, for reportedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

The police raided a hotel on MG Road where a party was being held after receiving a tip. The police submitted samples of 35 people who were suspected of using narcotics. Siddhant Kapoor’s sample was among the six samples that turned out to be positive.

According to an India Today report, the police claimed that they were unclear whether they consumed drugs before or during the hotel party.

Shakti Kapoor told India Today, “I got to know about this news from India Today itself. I don’t have any idea, I don’t know anything about this. When I got up at 9, the news was coming that he has been detailed. I have no idea. The whole family is trying to get in touch. No one is picking up the call. I don’t know what is happening.”

Siddhant Kapoor has also acted in many films like Haseena Parker, and Chehre among others. He is Shraddha Kapoor’s brother.

(With India Today inputs)