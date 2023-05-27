Adheenam priests bless Prime Minister Modi, present 'Sengol' ahead of Parliament building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the esteemed Adheenam priests at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday, seeking their blessings on the eve of the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building. During the auspicious encounter, the Prime Minister was presented with a sacred sceptre known as 'Sengol,' which holds great significance in the Tamil kingdoms of the past. This historic artefact will find its place near the Speaker's seat within the newly constructed Parliament. Additionally, the Adheenams bestowed upon the Prime Minister a special gift as a token of their reverence.

The Sengol sceptre, measuring an impressive five feet in length, is a remarkable creation made from silver and gold. It carries a rich history as it was originally handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by Lord Mountbatten on August 14, 1947, symbolizing the momentous transfer of power during India's Independence. Subsequently, the sceptre was put on display at The Allahabad Museum, allowing visitors to appreciate its historical significance.

However, the presentation of the sceptre has not been without its share of controversy. The Congress party has raised questions regarding the government's assertion that it represents the transfer of power during India's independence struggle. They argue that the Sengol sceptre, despite being crafted in Madras and presented to Nehru in 1947, lacks any direct connection to the freedom movement or India's attainment of independence.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, pointing out the absence of documented evidence supporting the government's claim. He stated, "There is no documented evidence whatsoever of [Louis] Mountbatten, Rajaji (C Rajagopachari), and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple bogus."

Responding to the Congress party's criticism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the use of the sceptre and questioned the party's attitude towards Indian traditions and culture. He expressed, "Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India's freedom, but it was banished to a museum as a walking stick."

In the midst of these debates, the grand opening ceremony of the new Parliament building has become entangled in controversy. Twenty-one opposition parties collectively decided to boycott the high-profile event, arguing that President Droupadi Murmu, as the head of the State, should be responsible for conducting the inauguration rather than Prime Minister Modi. The boycott stands as a testament to the ongoing political divisions within the country.