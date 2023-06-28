Adipurush case: 'Make documentary on Quran and see,' Allahabad HC to filmmakers

The Allahabad High Court, while addressing petitions seeking a ban on the film Adipurush said that the filmmakers should stay away from religious texts and not make movies about them.

The Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, heard petitions seeking a ban on the film Adipurush.

The Court directed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to submit personal affidavits in response to pleas seeking the ban.

“Aap logo ko Quran, Bible ko bhi nahin touch karna chahiye. Main yeh clear kar dun ki kisi ek dharm ko mat touch kariey. Aap log kisi bhi dharm ke baare me galat tarah se mat dikhaye. Court ka koi religion nahin hai (You must not touch the Quran or the Bible. Let me clarify that you must not touch any religion. Please don't show religions in the wrong light. The court has no religion),” a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh said, reported India Today.

"Filmmakers only want to mint money," Justice Chauhan said while emphasising that even a short documentary on the Quran depicting inaccuracies would lead to significant controversy.

“If you make even a short documentary on the Quran depicting wrong things, you will see what can happen,” the High Court said.

The High Court also highlighted that something or the other is being done continuously to disturb social harmony. “The producer will have to appear in court. This is not a joke,” the High Court added.

The High Court expressed concerns about the portrayal of characters from the Ramayana in the film and questioned the actions taken since its release on June 16. The court also addressed the sentiments of those who felt hurt by the film, particularly those who believe in Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, emphasising that their ability to watch the film is compromised.

Furthermore, the court reprimanded members of the CBFC, criticising their certification of a film that portrayed the Ramayana in such a manner. The court acknowledged the hurt sentiments of the public and recognised the potential consequences if action is not taken.

“There are some who could not watch the full film. Those who believe in Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman ji will not be able to watch the film,” the High Court said. “If we keep quiet today, we know what will happen.”

Recently, an amendment application was filed to involve the film's dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, as a party in the case. The court accepted the application and issued a notice to Shukla.

The amendment application raised objections to Shukla's dialogues, labelling them as ridiculous, filthy, and against the glory of the Ramayana era.

