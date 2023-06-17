Adipurush eats up Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collections, limits earnings to Rs 1.08 cr on Day 15

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's box office collection on Day 15 was impacted by the release of Adipurush. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, earned only 1.08 crores on its 15th day, a significant drop from its previous day's collection of 2.25 crores.

Adipurush, which was released on June 2, has been a commercial success, grossing over 150 crores at the box office. The film's release is likely to have drawn away audiences from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is a smaller-budget film.

It is also worth noting that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received mixed reviews from critics. Some have praised the film's humour and performances, while others have criticized its plot and pacing. The mixed reviews may also have contributed to the film's poor box office performance.

It is still too early to say whether Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be a commercial flop. The film has not yet completed its theatrical run, and it is possible that it will pick up steam in the coming weeks. However, the film's current box office performance is not encouraging.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theatres on June 2. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics, the film grossed roughly Rs 5.25 crore on its first day. Vicky and Sara’s film has been holding steady ground at the domestic box office. The film made Rs 1.98 crore nett on Day 14 (June 15) at the domestic box office.

However, the film's lowest moment came on June 16, after it faced stiff competition from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush. On Day 15, it earned Rs 1.08 crore. The film's total earnings have now reached Rs 64.08 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is impacted by #Adipurush wave, but should regain strength over the weekend [Week 3] Fri 1.08 cr. Total: â‚¹ 64.08 cr. #India biz. #ZHZB #Boxoffice (sic)."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the main roles. They play a married couple who are heading for a divorce because they feel their marriage has become stagnant. The movie has been backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The Maddock Films production was written by Laxman himself, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.

