'Adipurush' released amid lukewarm reviews: Check out some of its biggest mistakes pointed out by filmgoers

The much-hyped movie "Adipurush", a retelling of the Ramayana, released on Friday to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman and a man purportedly being beaten up in Hyderabad for criticising the film.

Despite having a blockbuster start at the box office, with approximately Rs 140 crore in global collection, the film garnered a lot of criticism for its VFX and language.

Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie "Adipurush" occupied social media space with videos and photographs of people offering prayers before settling down in their seats.

Check out some of the mistakes pointed out by filmgoers here:

1. The VFX was not up to the mark. The special effects in the film were often criticized for being poor and unrealistic. This was especially evident in the scenes involving the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana.

2. The film's interpretation of the Ramayana was not faithful to the original text. The makers of the film took some liberties with the story, which upset some fans of the epic. For example, they showed Lord Ram as an angry and violent man, which is not in keeping with his traditional depiction.

3. The film's dialogues were often cheesy and cringeworthy. The dialogue in the film was often criticized for being poorly written and delivered. This was especially evident in the scenes between Lord Ram and Sita.

4. The film's pacing was slow and uneven. The film dragged in some places, and the action sequences were not as exciting as they could have been.

5. The film's characters were not well-developed. The characters in the film were often one-dimensional and underdeveloped. This made it difficult for the audience to connect with them.

6. The film's music was not memorable. The music in the film was often criticized for being forgettable and unoriginal. This was especially evident in the film's title track.

7. The film's historical inaccuracies. Some critics have pointed out that the film takes some liberties with history, such as depicting Ravana as a giant. They argue that these inaccuracies make the film less believable and less respectful of the Ramayana.

8. Dialogues such as ‘Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge’, ‘Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki’, have not been well-received by moviegoers as it doesn’t gel with the story of Ramayana.

9. The movie also failed to impress critics despite its enormous budget of Rs 500 crore and hype. Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Disappointing. Rating: One and a half stars. Adipurush is an Epic disappointment… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director Om Raut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a Huge Mess.”

