Adrak chai still rules, but India’s tea drinkers are entering an experimental new era: Report

India may still run on chai, but the country’s tea habits are becoming far more adventurous. Adrak chai remains the nation’s favourite, yet a new wave of wellness brews, kombucha and fruit-infused ready-to-drink teas is rapidly expanding what Indians reach for when they want a cup, or a bottle, according to a newly released report by Instamart.

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Traditional varieties continue to dominate overall consumption, but newer formats are gaining ground at speed. Ready-to-drink tea emerged as the fastest-growing tea segment on Instamart, recording 109% year-on-year growth as consumers increasingly opted for convenient, grab-and-go beverages.

The findings are based on an analysis of Instamart orders placed between June 2025 and June 2026 across more than 130 Indian cities. The company said all figures were indexed or relative and that absolute order volumes had not been disclosed.

Peach tea leads India’s flavour experiment

Tea experimentation is no longer restricted to cafés or speciality outlets.

Peach tea emerged as India’s fastest-growing flavour, recording growth of more than 62 times year-on-year. Blue pea tea, kombucha, tulsi tea and green tea were among the other fast-rising choices.

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The shift points to growing demand for functional beverages, wellness-focused products and flavours inspired by global consumption trends.

Convenience, however, appears to be the strongest driver. Ready-to-drink teas grew 109% over the previous year, outpacing every other tea segment on the quick-commerce platform.

The format allows consumers to buy chilled, flavoured tea without brewing it at home, making it increasingly relevant for people seeking portable beverages that fit into busy routines.

Adrak chai remains India’s favourite

Despite the rise of new formats, India’s traditional tea preferences remain deeply entrenched.

The five most-ordered tea varieties nationally were adrak chai, plain black tea, elaichi tea, green tea and masala chai.

Adrak chai also featured among the most frequently ordered varieties across every major city covered in the analysis, reinforcing its position as the country’s most widely shared tea preference.

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The findings suggest that experimentation is expanding the market rather than replacing traditional cups. Consumers may be adding kombucha, peach tea and wellness blends to their routines, but ginger tea continues to anchor everyday consumption.

Bengaluru tops India’s tea rankings

Bengaluru emerged as India’s most tea-obsessed city, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad.

While metropolitan cities continued to account for the largest share of overall demand, some of the strongest growth came from smaller urban markets.

Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi recorded the fastest expansion, suggesting that newer tea formats and quick-commerce ordering habits are spreading beyond the largest metros.

India shops for tea most on Sundays

Sunday was the biggest tea-shopping day in India, followed by Saturday and Thursday.

The weekend spike points to tea’s continued role as both a daily staple and a leisure ritual, even as the category becomes more varied.

The emerging picture is one of continuity rather than disruption. India continues to favour adrak, elaichi and masala chai, but consumers are also making room for kombucha, blue pea tea and bottled fruit brews.

The cup remains familiar. What goes into it is changing fast.