After a hiatus, new true Toyota car 'Hilux' launched in India at Rs 33.99 lakh

Japanese carmaker Toyota has launched its pickup truck 'Hilux' in the Indian market at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MT trim and goes up to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for top-end trim. Bookings for the pickup truck have already been started and the booking amount is set at Rs 1 lakh.

Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response."

Interestingly, this is Toyota's next major launch in the country after Yaris, which was launched in 2018. Since then, the Japanese carmaker has been bringing re-badged Maruti products to contribute to its overall sales.

Asazuma further added, "With our 'customer first' approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver 'mass happiness to all.' We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand."

The new Toyota Hilux is assembled in India with CKD kits at the company's manufacturing plant in Karnataka. The new pickup truck also shares a few features - like interior trim, switchgear, touchscreen and instrument cluster, climate control panel, steering wheel and front seats - with its sibling Fortuner.

The new Toyota Hilux, in terms of design, gets bold and muscular along with LED DRLs, a hexagonal front grille, 18-inch alloys and LED tail-lamps. The car's dashboard is all-blacked out and is contrasted with some brushed silver and gloss black trims. It will be available in five single-tone paint schemes – Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic and Super White.

In terms of size, the new Hilux measures 5,325mm in length, 1,855mm in width, 1,815mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,085mm, making it longer than its only rival Isuzu D-max V-Cross (priced between Rs 22.07-25.60 lakh, ex-showroom).

The Hilux is based on the same IMV ladder-frame chassis used in the company's other cars like Innova Crysta and the Fortuner.

The Hilux gets a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, the same as in Fortuner, and produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque. Similar to Fortuner, the pickup truck's transmission options also remain the same and come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Hilux is available only in a 4x4 configuration, unlike the Fortuner which gets both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. The Hilux also gets a low-range gearbox, and front and rear electronic differential locks for improved off-road ability and has an approach and departure angle of 29 degrees and 26 degrees, respectively. In addition to this, the new Hilux also has a water wading capacity of up to 700mm.

The top-spec Hilux also comes loaded with features like all-LED headlamps, DRLs and turn indicators, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electrochromic rear-view mirror on the inside, active traction control, tyre angle monitor, and an automated limited-slip differential.