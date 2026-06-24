After just 6 days in MDS, student wins ₹9.5 lakh relief from Calcutta High Court

A dentist who left her MDS course within six days after finding the college lacked adequate educational facilities and academic guidance has secured relief from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a private dental college to refund ₹9.5 lakh and return her original certificates.

The court held that educational institutions cannot retain academic documents to force payment of disputed dues after the institute allegedly demanded another ₹18 lakh before releasing them, *The Indian Express* reported.

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Justice Krishna Rao passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Sreeparna Ghosh, who had enrolled in the MDS programme in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Haldia Institute of Dental Sciences and Research. In its June 23 order, the court said the college had ignored UGC policy while obtaining a discontinuation bond from her and noted that the bond did not authorise the institute to retain her original testimonials.

Dr Ghosh joined the course through a management quota seat in August 2024. She paid ₹9 lakh as tuition fees, ₹15,000 as admission fees and ₹25,000 towards student activities, and deposited original documents including her BDS degree certificate, marksheets, domicile certificate, registration certificate and internship completion certificate.

After attending classes for six days, she concluded that continuing at the institute would not help her achieve the academic standard she sought. On September 10, 2024, she informed the college of her decision to withdraw and requested the return of her fees and documents.

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According to the petition, the college refused to release the certificates unless she paid the remaining ₹18 lakh of the course fee. Her counsel argued that without the original documents, she could neither practise as a dentist nor pursue higher studies.

The college cited a discontinuation bond signed by Dr Ghosh and argued that she was liable to pay the remaining course fees if she left before completion. It also contended that UGC fee refund guidelines did not apply to dental colleges.

Justice Rao rejected the argument, referring to the UGC Fee Refund Policy issued on June 12, 2024, which provides for a full refund for admissions cancelled up to September 30, 2024. Since Dr Ghosh sought withdrawal on September 10, the court held that she was entitled to a full refund.

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Relying on Supreme Court rulings, the court observed that original educational documents are essential for employment, professional practice and higher studies, and cannot be withheld to enforce disputed fee claims. If any amount is recoverable under a bond, the institution must pursue legal remedies.

Allowing the petition, the High Court directed the institute to refund the entire ₹9.5 lakh and return all original testimonials within two weeks of receiving the order.