Agnipath recruitment scheme for all 3 branches of Indian armed forces announced; check all details here

The Indian government today announced the approval of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for all the three branches of the Indian armed forces. Under this new scheme, youngsters would be able to join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country. The scheme is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major reform towards reducing expenditure and age profile of the defence forces.

According to the defence ministry, the scheme will enhance the youth profile of the armed forces and provide a fresh lease of ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba’ whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech savvy armed forces – which is indeed the need of the hour. It is envisaged that average age profile of Indian armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by implementation of this scheme, the ministry's statement said.

The recruits -- termed 'Agniveers' -- will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest, the ministry claimed.

