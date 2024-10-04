Agra teacher dies after heart attack after scam call about daughter's arrest in sex racket

A tragic incident has occurred in Agra, where a school teacher succumbed to a heart attack after receiving a distressing scam call about her daughter.

The victim, Malti Verma, received a WhatsApp call on September 30 from a man pretending to be a police officer. He claimed that her daughter had been arrested in a sex trafficking case.

The caller threatened to release an inappropriate video of her daughter if she didn't pay Rs. 1 lakh. Malti then told her son about the situation, asking him to transfer the money quickly to protect her daughter from being implicated in the case.

यूपी के आगरा में 'डिजिटल अरेस्ट' हुई एक सरकारी टीचर की मौत हो गई।



इस घटना में मालती वर्मा नाम की महिला टीचर को साइबर ठगों ने डिजिटल अरेस्ट किया था।



साइबर ठगों ने महिला टीचर से कहा:



• आपकी बेटी सेक्स स्कैंडल में पकड़ी गई है।

• तुरंत 1 लाख रुपये भेजो, नहीं तो बेटी का…

After hearing his mother's story, the victim's son, Divyanshu, became suspicious. He discovered that the call had been made by someone from Pakistan who was pretending to be a police officer to extort money from their family.

"After she got the call from the man, she panicked and called me, and I asked her for the number from which she had received the call. When I checked the number, I found that it had a +92 prefix and I told her it was a scam. She was still very anxious and started feeling unwell," Divyanshu said.

"I reassured her and also told her that I had spoken to my sister, who was in college and was fine," he added.

The incident severely affected the woman's health. She began feeling unwell after returning from school around 4:00 PM and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A video circulated online showing people rushing into the victim's house to assist her after she suffered a heart attack. The footage also showed bystanders carrying her to a car to take her to the hospital.

"I got a call from my brother who asked me where I was. He told me to give him a video call after I informed him that I was in college," the victim's daughter stated.

"The cause for this, her husband has said, was that she had received a call stating that her daughter had been caught in a sex racket and the caller had demanded Rs. 1 lakh from her. She got very worried because of this and died 15 minutes after she reached home. We are investigating the number from which the call came and will take action," a top police official said.

Congress shared the news of the woman's death caused by 'digital arrest' and stated that such cases have become increasingly common in the country and need to be addressed.

"This is not the first incident of 'digital arrest' in the country. Such cases are coming to light every day. Cyber criminals are continuously harming people," Congress said.