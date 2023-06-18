Ahead of 'Gadar 2' release, Ameesha Patel surrenders in 2018 fraud case

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case on Saturday.

Senior division judge DN Shukla granted her bail and asked her to appear before the court personally again on June 21, PTI reported.

The complainant's advocate Vijaya Lakshmi Srivastava, said, “Earlier, the court had issued her summons many times in the case, but she did not appear. Later, the court issued a warrant against her.”

The 2018 cheque bounce case

In 2018, Ameesha met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh while she was in Ranchi for an event at Harmu Ground. They spoke about financing a movie, and Singh invested in it as he owns Lovely World Entertainment. Singh wanted a refund from Ameesha because the discussed film was never released. She later gave him a cheque for Rs 2.50 crore he had invested, but the cheque bounced.

The Supreme Court, in August 2022, stayed criminal proceedings for the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Patel in connection with summon issued by the trial court in Jharkhand.

The top court had, however, said proceedings for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act can continue in accordance with the law.

Gadar 2 release

This case came back in the limelight now when the actress is gearing up to make her silver screen comeback with Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol.

This second instalment of Gadar picks up from the ending of Gadar, where we have seen Sunny playing Tara Singh and Ameesha playing his wife, Sakina. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 11.

