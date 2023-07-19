Ahmedabad may bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after Australia pulls out: Report

The Gujarat government has reportedly indicated that Ahmedabad could bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out as hosts due to projected cost overruns. Gujarat is currently strengthening its infrastructure for Ahmedabad to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The state government was anyway preparing for Ahmedabad to make a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, said sources, according to a report in Times of India. It had set a target of completing all infrastructure work by 2028 but is now actively considering the prospect of hosting the event two years earlier.

The Gujarat government is hopeful that the central government would be in favour of Ahmedabad hosting the games.

The daily reported that Home Minister Amit Shah has been supervising the progress of the work on various projects regarding the Olympics bid. BJP top leadership has asked the state government to simultaneously begin work on all connected projects.

The report, quoting sources, stated that the Gujarat government is positive that it would complete all the infrastructure work for the Olympic Games before 2026.

Australia-based business planning consultancy Populous was hired to make the masterplan for Ahmedabad’s Olympics bid. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and the Naranpura Sports Complex would be developed with facilities for playing various Olympic sports.

Meanwhile, Victoria withdrew as the host of 2026 Commonwealth Games as they expect the cost of the games to blow out from Australian $2.6 billion to Australian $7 billion. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said, "Frankly, A$6-A$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we're not doing that."

"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year,” said Andrews.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the global governing body said that they had a mere eight hours notice before the decision was made and had no opportunity to offer any solutions. "This is hugely disappointing for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, for athletes...and the Organising Committee who are well advanced in their planning and preparation," the CGF said in a statement.

