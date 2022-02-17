Air India mulls legal action against an advertising campaign; here's why

Tata Group-owned Air India has stated that it is considering taking legal action against an advertising campaign of Builder.ai, which the airlines notes has falsely claimed to have developed a prototype of an app for the carrier.

Air India has alleged that Builder.ai has launched an advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH, claiming that it has developed a prototype of an app, especially for the airline.

The airline has clarified that it has "not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app". Neither has it "engaged their services for any digital activity," noted the carrier in a public notice shared on Twitter.

The carrier further pointed out that Builder.ai has allegedly put out a print advertisement in "leading newspapers" which includes a QR code. This QR code links to the prototype app, in which the Air India logo and trade mark appear distinctly. "The prototype has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India," noted the carrier in the official statement.

Builder.ai has also posted about the prototype of the app on Twitter. "Hey,@airindiain it's finally here!" the developer wrote. The developer has termed the prototype as a "gift" for Air India. They also shared a GIF that says "Hey Air India, You landed and our heart took off".

Builder.ai has also shared a link that takes those who click on it to the product tutorial of the prototype app. Here the developer asks users if they think that Air India should "build the app" with Builder.ai. The developer claims that voting for them can help users win a "complimentary flight" with certain terms and conditions.

(Photo: Builder.ai)

Here is what the prototype being allegedly developed by Builder.ai looks like:

(Photo: Builder.ai)

(Photo: Builder.ai)

Air India has warned that any data collected through this QR Code/App of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse. "Air India shall not be held responsible for India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misuse or financial implications arising out of this."

"It may also be noted that whilst the advertisement suggests that free tickets can be won by participants, Air India has not committed to providing free tickets for this activity," wrote Air India, adding that it is contemplating suitable action against the issuer of the advertisement.