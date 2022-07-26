Akasa Air’s second Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrives at New Delhi’s IGI Airport

India’s newest airline Akasa Air, on Tuesday, welcomed the arrival of its second Boeing 737 MAX aircraft ‘VT-YAB’ at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The airline company, in a statement, said that the timely induction of the aircraft to its fleet will help boost Akasa Air’s operations and its phased approach to support network expansion plans.

Akasa Air aims to induct 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023, focusing on connecting the metro to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, it further added.



Akasa Air, on June 21, welcomed its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft ‘VT-YAA’ in the national capital. Interestingly, this was also the first time in eight years that a domestic jet aircraft with a new livery was seen in Indian skies.



Over the next five years, Akasa Air plans to operate a fleet of 72 ultra-modern, brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. These airliners are powered through the highly fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine. This will make the airline the youngest and greenest fleet in the country.

With the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle aeroplane and high dispatch reliability coupled with a premium passenger experience, the 737 MAX is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in India’s dynamic commercial aviation market.