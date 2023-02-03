Akhilesh Yadav's convoy met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other

The convoy of Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party’s chief, met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles on Friday in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. As per media reports, at least six vehicles have been damaged, while Akhilesh is safe and unhurt.

Akhilesh was on his way to attend an event at Baitha Pur village in Hardoi's Harpalpur. One of the vehicle suddenly pressed the brake because of a sharp curve and lost control hitting the next bunch of cars near the Farhat Nagar railway crossing.

"The vehicles were driving fast behind Akhilesh Yadav's convoy. One of them lost control and hit other vehicles," Hardoi police officer Anil Kumar Yadav said.

Videos of the damaged cars are doing rounds on social media; it shows the car hit each other from behind.

According to the media reports, three people were injured and immediately taken to the local hospital. However, Akhilesh was unhurt and reached his destination safely.

Naseem, one of the three injured people, told reporters, "It happened suddenly. We don't know how the accident happened. Some seven-eight cars were involved in the accident.

