Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife and Infosys heiress, named Britain's best dressed by Tatler magazine

Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has claimed the top spot in Britain's best dressed 2023 list compiled by Tatler magazine. The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer features alongside Love Actually star Bill Nighy, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice.

Murty, who is the daughter of Indian billionaire and founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy, made headlines this year when she stepped out in 570 Pound (Rs 60,218) slippers from JW Anderson for the school run, according to a report in The Independent. She also became known for her "quiet luxury" style, also known as "stealth wealth", having been seen in Gucci trainers that cost 445 Pound (Rs 47,012) and a leather skirt worth more than 1,000 Pound (Rs 1,05,670).

However, after she and her husband received a flak for wearing designer labels (the prime minister was mocked for wearing a 3,500 Pound (Rs 3,69,848) suit and 490 Pound (Rs 51,778) Prada shoes to campaign in Teesside last July), Murty has replaced her expensive wardrobe with more affordable brands, many of which are British, the report further added.

Securing the second position on the prestigious list is Yana Peel, Chanel's global head of arts and culture. Following closely in third place is Caroline Primrose, Lady Dalmeny, celebrated for her regal fashion sense.

Akshata Murty got married to Rishi Sunak in 2009, and the Prime Minister made quick rise to power in the years that ensued. The daughter of one of India's richest industrialists, Akshata Murty is a powerful woman.

Murty also made an appearance on Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, which was topped by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Sunak.

Recently, her mother Sudha Murty, a renowned author and philanthropist was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan for her immense contribution to the field of social work.

Akshata Murty attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and later launched her own fashion label, Akshata Designs.

Also Read: India-UK FTA negotiations: Broad consensus reached on most issues, barring three