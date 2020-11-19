Akshay Kumar files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber for linking him to SSR death case

Actor Akshay Kumar has filed a Rs. 500 crore defamation suit against a YouTuber who had brought up Kumar's name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rashid Siddiqui, a YouTuber from Bihar, had alleged in his videos that Kumar had arranged for secret meetings between Mumbai Police and Aaditya Thackeray concerning Rajput's death and even helped the late actor's partner Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada, according to a report by Mid-Day.

Siddiqui even brought up the past, stating that Akshay Kumar had been envious of Rajput for the latter bagging the title role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

It is believed that Siqqidui has raked in about Rs 15 lakh over a period of four months due to the high consumption of his content; his subscribers grew from about 1 lakh a few months back, to about 4 lakh as of date. Advocate Dharmendra Mishra of Shiv Sena's legal cell had also filed a case against the YouTuber, who runs the channel 'FF News'.

While the court has given Siddiqui anticipatory bail, the charges against him, as stated by the police, are of defamation, public mischief, and intentional insult.

