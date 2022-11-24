Alia-Ranbir name their baby girl 'Raha': Know what the name means

Alia Bhatt has on Thursday revealed her baby girl's name. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who were blessed with the baby on November 6, have named their daughter 'Raha'. Alia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ranbir holding the newborn with a small Barcelona FC jersey hanging on the wall that read "Raha".

Alia shared the importance of the name and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!" "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," added Alia.

Alia and Ranbir dated for years before tying the knot in April this year.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen together on big screen in September in the big-budgeted Brahmastra, which earned big at the box office.

Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.