Alia & Ranbir welcome baby girl; netizens pour congratulatory messages for new parents in B-Town

Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed a baby girl into their family. The Bollywood actress gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Sunday morning.

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Ranbir, her mother Soni Razdan, and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor accompanied her.

Alia and Ranbir announced the birth of baby girl on Instagram with a photo of a lion and a lioness. Soon after the news of Alia's birth became public, heartfelt wishes began to pour in from her fans and industry colleagues.

Rahul Bhatt, Alia's brother, was the first to congratulate the couple on their new arrival. He expressed his feelings about Alia-good Ranbir's news. "Jai Bajrang Bali! Wish them all the best," he said.

Mahesh Bhatt expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather for the first time, telling Etimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise." "Life is a fresh sparkling dewdrop."

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages. Check the wishes here:

A Twitter user wrote, "IT'S A GIRL Congratulations @aliaa08 on your child's birth, wishing you good health & happiness. Happy Parenting "

Another user wrote, " Congratulations beautiful Alia Bhatt blessed with a babygirl."

