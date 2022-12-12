All about Abrar Ahmed, the debutant who brought Pakistan on brink of Test win against England

On his debut, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has impressed everyone with his magical balling by taking 7 wickets for 114 on the first day of the second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The 24-year-old leg-7/114 spinner's is Pakistan's first Test bowler's third-best innings total. He is the 22nd bowler in men's Test matches to record seven or more dismissals in a single inning. England beat Pakistan by 26 runs and take unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan could only muster 328 runs in the second innings of the second Test in Multan, despite being set a target of 355 runs.

Abrar broke the first stand by dismissing Zak Crawley in his first over with a sharp googly, but as England pressed forward, he later gave up 11 runs off his next over.

Abrar had given up 39 runs after five overs due to Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's solid partnership. In the 19th over, he himself broke the tie by trapping Duckett in front. As a result of another outstanding leg-break, he then took the important wicket of Joe Root, who was LBW trapped.

The Young Turk was also on track to take all 10 wickets, but Zahid Mahmood took the final three.

Then, as Pakistan bowled England out for 275 in 64.5 overs in the second innings, Abrar finished with figures of 29-3-120-4. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Robinson, and Will Jacks were fired by the leggie.

India's Narendra Hirwani (1988) and Australia's Robert Massie currently hold the record for the most wickets by a bowler on their debut (1972). They each scored 16 wickets.

Abrar entered the second Test having taken 76 wickets in 14 first-class matches for Sindh. In the Pakistan Super League, he has also played for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings (PSL).